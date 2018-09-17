PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 17

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Meredith Corp on Sunday said it agreed to sell Time media brand to Marc Benioff, the billionaire co-founder of the software company Salesforce Inc and his wife Lynne Benioff for $190 million in cash. nyti.ms/2pd5qKZ

- Walmart Inc's e-commerce business, Jet.com, is leasing a 205,000-square-foot warehouse in the Bronx that will soon begin supplying MacBooks and organic eggs to New York's well-heeled shoppers. nyti.ms/2xwYIn9 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)