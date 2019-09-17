PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 17

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Trump said on Monday his administration had reached an initial trade agreement with Japan and would announce a deal in the coming weeks. nyti.ms/2V7dxIo

- Netflix Inc said on Monday it has acquired the global streaming rights for classic TV sitcom "Seinfeld". nyti.ms/2NkQJUd

- The World Trade Organization will grant the United States the permission to impose tariffs on the European Union as part of a prolonged scuffle over subsidies given to European plane maker Airbus, European officials said Monday. nyti.ms/2UYm1RW (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)