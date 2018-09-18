FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 4:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 18

2 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Trump escalated his trade war with Beijing on Monday, saying the United States would impose tariffs on $200 billion worth of goods on China and was prepared to tax all imports. nyti.ms/2xtiyQ2

- Federal officials on Monday gave the go-ahead to the proposed merger between Cigna Corp, one of the nation's largest health insurers, and Express Scripts Holding Co , a major pharmacy benefit manager, in a $52 billion deal. nyti.ms/2xtkeJk

- Elon Musk on Monday evening introduced Yusaku Maezawa, founder of the online Japanese clothing company Zozo, officially called Start Today Co Ltd, as his first customer for a voyage around the moon aboard a SpaceX rocket. nyti.ms/2xqzBSJ

- Tesla's Elon Musk, the Silicon Valley billionaire, was sued on Monday by a British cave explorer he had accused of being a pedophile. nyti.ms/2xvpCvg (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

