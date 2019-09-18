PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 18

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. Senators pressed top antitrust regulators on Tuesday to aggressively investigate the power of the country's biggest tech companies, with some lawmakers questioning whether the officials had the will or resources to take on Silicon Valley's richest businesses. nyti.ms/2O8B3Dc

- NBCUniversal will name its upcoming streaming service "Peacock", offering 15,000 hours of content from its vast library available on both its ad-supported and subscription-based services. nyti.ms/2Nm2lXg

- Facebook Inc unveiled a series of changes on Tuesday to limit hate speech and extremism on its site, as scrutiny is rising on how the social network may be radicalizing people. nyti.ms/2NkmyMY