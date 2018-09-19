PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 19

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tesla Inc said on Tuesday that the U.S. Justice Department had requested documents from the company after its Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk abruptly announced that he had lined up funding to convert the publicly traded electric-car maker into a private company. nyti.ms/2xvRkIC

- A group of job seekers have accused Facebook Inc of helping employers to exclude female candidates from recruiting campaigns and filed charges with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2xuxMUR

- Hundreds of McDonald's employees in U.S. cities rallied on Tuesday to demand that the largest fast food chain in the country do more to combat the sexual harassment problem in the workplace. nyti.ms/2xyiFJV

- The European Commission opened an inquiry into possible collusion among BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen AG to prevent the development of clean emissions technology. nyti.ms/2xzA3hs (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)