PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 19

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Federal Reserve lowered interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, its second cut since late July, and suggested it was prepared to move aggressively if the United States economy showed additional signs of weakening. nyti.ms/2V933rR

- CNN, CBS Corp and Viacom Inc are removing advertisements by e-cigarette companies in response to recent health warnings from authorities. nyti.ms/2V2d6yS

- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will continue to publish its database of consumer complaints about financial companies, ending a battle over public access to one of the agency's most powerful tools. nyti.ms/2V7L84L

