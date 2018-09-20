FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 4:51 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 20

2 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The European Union's competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, announced on Wednesday the start of an investigation into whether Amazon.com Inc is unfairly using data collected about third-party sellers to make its own decisions about products to sell — information that would give it a potentially anticompetitive edge. nyti.ms/2xz6RHs

- Mike Jackson, the chief executive officer of AutoNation Inc announced on Wednesday that he would step down from his position next year. nyti.ms/2xDpKZM

- The European Commission has ended its inquiry into whether a deal that Luxembourg granted to McDonald's may have led to the fast food chain paying less tax than it owed, it said on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2xA6wnZ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

