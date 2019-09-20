PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 20

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The gun maker Colt said on Thursday that it would effectively suspend production of sporting rifles, including the AR-15, for the civilian market but continue to manufacture rifles for government weapons contracts. nyti.ms/2NobQVS

- The online room rental company Airbnb said on Thursday that it planned to go public in 2020, becoming one of the last of a generation of prominent technology start-ups to aim for the stock market. nyti.ms/2Np3QEa

- YouTube announced sweeping changes to its verification system on Thursday, notifying a slew of high profile YouTubers that they'd soon lose their checkmarks. nyti.ms/2Vf7Rw5