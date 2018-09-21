PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 21

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Private equity firm TPG is preparing to start raising a second Rise fund, a social impact fund, after receiving strong interest from investors, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. The first Rise fund, raised in 2016, is now 75 percent invested, having taken stakes in companies ranging from online education start-ups to an Indian dairy company. nyti.ms/2xDf1ie

- Two members of U.S. Congress sent a letter this week to Google Inc's Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai expressing concern that the collection practices of YouTube, a Google subsidiary, may not comply with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, known as Coppa. nyti.ms/2xEjaT0

- Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc has signed Thomas Rothman, to a new multi-year contract that will keep him running the company's movie divisions, which include Columbia Pictures and TriStar Pictures, into the next decade. nyti.ms/2xEH2G8 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)