PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 22
September 22, 2017 / 4:57 AM / in a month

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook Inc said it would turn over 3,000 ads linked to Russia to Congress after growing scrutiny about its role in last November's presidential election. nyti.ms/2hmgql7

- With a new executive order, U.S. President Donald Trump is expanding efforts to constrict North Korea's trade with the rest of the world. nyti.ms/2xkKepE

- S&P Global Ratings downgraded its rating on China, saying the country's strong economic growth has been fueled by heavy borrowing — and that it expects that borrowing to continue. nyti.ms/2fecodT

- The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking information about a New York law firm's work on behalf of a Russia-aligned former president of Ukraine - Viktor Yanukovych. nyti.ms/2hnB2cG

- The Trump administration is preparing to relax Obama-era rules on drone strikes and commando raids outside conventional battlefields, according to officials familiar with internal deliberations. nyti.ms/2flsfes (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
