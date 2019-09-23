PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 23

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Some board members and large investors in WeWork are privately discussing whether and how to replace the company's co-founder, Adam Neumann, as Chief Executive Officer, three people involved in the talks said. nyti.ms/30IZY31

- China is funneling vast amounts of public and private data into huge databases and using it to grade businesses and the people who run them, according to state media, government documents and experts. nyti.ms/30Jlrsm

- U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged that he raised corruption accusations against former Vice President Joe Biden during a phone call with Ukraine's president. nyti.ms/30DFCbr (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)