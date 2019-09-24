PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 24

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The United States and Japan trade deal may be delayed by weeks, according to several people familiar with the negotiations, as negotiators from both countries grapple with how to resolve President Donald Trump's threat to place tariffs on cars from Japan. nyti.ms/2l0gvAR

- Apple Inc said it will make its new Mac Pro computer in Texas after the Trump administration agreed to waive tariffs on some of its Chinese-made parts, the company said in a statement on Monday. nyti.ms/2lcuJyo

- Facebook Inc said on Monday it had bought CTRL-labs, a start-up in New York that is exploring ways for people to communicate with computers using brain signals. nyti.ms/2mHAfcN