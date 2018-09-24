PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 24

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia signaled that they did not see any rush to increase output, despite pressure from U.S. President Trump to pump more oil and hold down prices. nyti.ms/2xGCPTh

- Julia Angwin and Jeff Larson, former journalists at ProPublica, are starting The Markup, a news site dedicated to investigating technology and its effect on society, with a $20 million gift from the Craigslist founder Craig Newmark. nyti.ms/2xy4KnZ

- Ahead of the U.S. mid-term elections in November, a coalition of major companies including Walmart Inc, Patagonia Inc and Lyft is making a big push to increase voter turnout. nyti.ms/2xAnnb5 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)