PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 25

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.

- Vox Media agreed to acquire New York Media in an all-stock transaction. nyti.ms/2lyHN1d

- WeWork's co-founder Adam Neumann stepped down as CEO and the company named two current executives, Sebastian Gunningham and Artie Minson as co-chief executives. nyti.ms/2lxYCJQ

- White House and intelligence officials were working out a plan on Tuesday to release a redacted version of the whistle-blower complaint that helped ignite the impeachment drive against President Trump and to allow the whistle-blower to speak with congressional investigators. nyti.ms/2n5hGjb

- German prosecutors have charged Volkswagen's executives and ex-CEO with stock market manipulation for failing to inform shareholders of an investigation in the U.S. that led to its conviction for emissions cheating. nyti.ms/2lniHCJ

- A senior manager at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has been charged with conspiring to rig diesel-emissions tests on the automaker's vehicles, according to a grand jury indictment. nyti.ms/2lyhVCO

- European Court of Justice ruled that the online privacy law known as "right to be forgotten" cannot be applied outside the European Union which is a victory for Google against French effort to force the company and other search engines to take down links globally. nyti.ms/2lzCFKe (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)