PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept. 26

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- General Motors Co has proposed building a new plant in Ohio to produce batteries in its negotiations with the striking United Auto Workers union. nyti.ms/2nnehw7

- Juul Labs announced that its current chief executive, Kevin Burns, would resign and will be replaced by K.C. Crosthwaite, a top official at Altria Group Inc. nyti.ms/2lGygWg

- The Federal Trade Commission sued Match Group Inc the company behind the dating site Match.com, saying it had used fake advertisements in an attempt to swindle hundreds of thousands of consumers into buying subscriptions. nyti.ms/2mL7zji

- The United States and Japan signed a limited trade deal that will open Japanese markets to $7 billion of American agricultural goods. nyti.ms/2npkGqH (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)