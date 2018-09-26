PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 26

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Technology problems forced Delta Air Lines Inc to temporarily put all its departing domestic flights on hold on Tuesday night, causing widespread disruptions for travelers across the nation. nyti.ms/2N2vgLs

- CBS Corp on Tuesday named Richard Parsons, a longtime business and media executive, as interim chairman of the board of directors — the latest move in a continuing shake-up during what has been a turbulent few months for the company. nyti.ms/2MZ7Lmo

- Qualcomm Inc accused Apple Inc of stealing proprietary software and sharing it with the rival chip maker Intel Corp as part of a scheme to reduce Apple's reliance on Qualcomm technology. nyti.ms/2QYZQsf

- U.S. President Trump administration's top trade official warned on Tuesday that Canada was running out of time to join the U.S. and Mexico in a new North American Free Trade Agreement, lamenting that the Canadians have proved unwilling to make "essential" concessions in significant areas of disagreement. nyti.ms/2MWyhNf

- Dunkin' Donuts is removing "donuts" from its name starting next year, making it the latest in a string of companies aiming to breathe fresh life into their brands with a name change. nyti.ms/2N3IFma (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)