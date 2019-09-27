PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept. 27

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- McDonald's will offer a plant-based burger made by Beyond Meat in Canada for a short-term trial and the new McDonald's burger will go on sale at 28 restaurants in southwestern Ontario for 12 weeks, starting Monday. nyti.ms/2lvWFgV

- The whistle-blower alleged in a complaint released Thursday that Senior White House officials tried to "lock down" a record of U.S. President Trump's call with the leader of Ukraine in an attempted cover-up of Mr. Trump’s efforts to compel an investigation of a Democratic rival. nyti.ms/2nAKznk

- General Motors Co said Thursday that it would continue health care coverage for striking workers, reversing an earlier decision, as the company and the United Auto Workers union negotiated a new labor contract. nyti.ms/2nbjqHl