Company News
September 27, 2019 / 6:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept. 27

2 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- McDonald's will offer a plant-based burger made by Beyond Meat in Canada for a short-term trial and the new McDonald's burger will go on sale at 28 restaurants in southwestern Ontario for 12 weeks, starting Monday. nyti.ms/2lvWFgV

- The whistle-blower alleged in a complaint released Thursday that Senior White House officials tried to "lock down" a record of U.S. President Trump's call with the leader of Ukraine in an attempted cover-up of Mr. Trump’s efforts to compel an investigation of a Democratic rival. nyti.ms/2nAKznk

- General Motors Co said Thursday that it would continue health care coverage for striking workers, reversing an earlier decision, as the company and the United Auto Workers union negotiated a new labor contract. nyti.ms/2nbjqHl

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below