PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 27

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.

- Twitter Inc said on Tuesday that it would test extending the text limit of a post on its service to 280 characters, to eliminate what it viewed as constraints that kept people from tweeting more frequently. nyti.ms/2wjZNge

- German industrial giant Siemens AG plans to merge its rail business with the French train equipment maker Alstom SA, the companies said Tuesday. nyti.ms/2wTTFzo

- Uber Technologies Inc said it would stop service in Montreal and the Quebec province next month rather than accept new government rules, the second setback in a week for the ride-hailing service's international operations. nyti.ms/2xvKxAz

- Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve chairwoman, said the U.S. Fed plans to keep raising its benchmark interest rate despite the weakness of inflation. nyti.ms/2wVoVt3