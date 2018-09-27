PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 27

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Twenty-First Century Fox Inc agreed to sell its 39 percent stake in the British broadcaster Sky Plc to Comcast Corp in a deal worth $15 billion, ending Rupert Murdoch's years long ambition to take full ownership of the satellite service he helped found three decades ago. nyti.ms/2N3dsQ9

- Alphabet Inc's Google executives, after months of mostly avoiding the harsh spotlight put on their internet peers, are being grilled in Washington this week by lawmakers questioning if the Silicon Valley giant is living up to its promise to be a neutral arbiter of online information. nyti.ms/2N3eZFT

- The next wave of cellular technology, known as 5G, will roll out on a timeline and budget determined by the federal government, not local officials, the Federal Communications Commission decided on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2N5jn7n (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)