September 28, 2018 / 5:03 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 28

2 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tesla Inc's Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, was accused by federal regulators on Thursday of misleading investors with false public statements, a move that could force him out of the company's leadership. nyti.ms/2IlAMIi

- The Trump administration has completed its plan to roll back major offshore-drilling safety regulations that were put in place after the Deepwater Horizon oil rig disaster in 2010 that killed 11 people and caused the worst oil spill in American history. nyti.ms/2ImgRch

- The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey unanimously approved on Thursday the minimum wage of at least $19 an hour to New York airport workers, the highest minimum wage target set by any public agency in the country. The pay increase will raise the wages of tens of thousands of workers over the next five years. nyti.ms/2Io6AMC (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
