PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept. 3

- Liu Qiangdong, the billionaire founder of JD.com Inc , one of China's largest and most successful online retailers, was arrested Friday in Minnesota for alleged sexual misconduct before being released a day later, police records show. nyti.ms/2Q0RGz9

- Some corporate leaders say the U.S. government is making it harder to hire foreigners by denying visas, asking for more information and delaying approvals. nyti.ms/2LQwzw4

- A fire engulfed the National Museum of Brazil on Sunday night, ravaging the stately, 200-year-old museum in Rio de Janeiro and threatening the years of history encapsulated inside. nyti.ms/2NaO9Qs