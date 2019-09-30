PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept. 30

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- California retailer Forever 21 Inc said that it would file for bankruptcy, cease operations in 40 countries, including Canada and Japan, as part of its Chapter 11 filing. It will close up to 178 stores in the U.S. and up to 350 over all. nyti.ms/2mWmabR

- Billionaire entrepreneur and founder of rocket company Space Exploration Technologies Corp, also known as SpaceX, Elon Musk unveiled a prototype of the Starship spacecraft, hoping the company will be humanity's first ride to Mars. nyti.ms/2mWfYkg

- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a private appeal to Democrats not to squander their chance to build public support for a full-scale impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump, pressing lawmakers to maintain a simple and somber message as she declared "we are ready" to push forward with a politically divisive process. nyti.ms/2otOgMb