PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 4

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The global marketing colossus WPP Plc named Mark Read, a longtime company executive, as its new leader as the advertising agency tries to rebound from the abrupt departure of its founder in April amid a personal misconduct investigation. nyti.ms/2wG5bML

- Amazon is quickly gathering momentum in a new, highly profitable arena: online advertising, where it is rapidly emerging as a major competitor to Google and Facebook. nyti.ms/2PZQ0Ge

- As a clamor builds for Pope Francis to respond to the stunning allegations by his former ambassador in Washington that he covered up abuse and lied about a meeting with a prominent opponent to same-sex marriage, the pontiff has extolled the virtues of silence. nyti.ms/2LWCnnS