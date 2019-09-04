PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 4

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Pop star Ariana Grande is suing Forever 21, claiming that the fashion retailer sought to trick customers into thinking she endorsed the brand by posting her photos on its social media accounts and using a model who looked "strikingly similar" to her. nyti.ms/2zQcpis

- Walmart Inc stepped into the national gun debate on Tuesday, saying it would stop selling ammunition that can be used in military-style assault rifles and would discourage its customers from openly carrying guns in its stores. nyti.ms/2zKPftI

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global co-head of the securities division, Martin Chavez, will retire at the end of the year, the latest in a string of departures since the appointment of a new chief executive last year. nyti.ms/2zQ7luk

- China's Huawei Technologies said on Tuesday, without providing evidence, that the U.S. government had pressured the company's employees to turn against it and had used cyberattacks to infiltrate the firm's computer systems in recent months. nyti.ms/2zQcfYc (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)