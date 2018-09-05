FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 5

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Minneapolis Police Department released on Tuesday its report on the case related to the arrest of Liu Qiangdong, the billionaire founder of the online retailer JD.com, and said he was arrested on Friday on a rape allegation, and was freed on Saturday. nyti.ms/2oHmybL

- Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, and Jack Dorsey, Twitter Inc's chief executive, will appear in Washington to testify on issues and answer lawmakers' questions using two main tactics- a conciliatory and apologetic approach, as well as a rundown of the growing number of efforts that the companies have taken to deal with manipulation and disinformation problems. nyti.ms/2wNe6vO (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

