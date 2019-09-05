PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 5

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A federal judge reviewing a Department of Justice decision to allow CVS Health Corp to merge with the health insurer Aetna said on Wednesday that the agreement was in fact legal under antitrust law. nyti.ms/2POWbAQ

- Seven months ahead of its planned launch, Quibi, the short-form video platform from the film executive Jeffrey Katzenberg, experienced the departure of one of its top executives Janice Minon on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2PMEty8

- Chairman of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd John Slosar said on Wednesday that he would resign, making him the second top executive of the embattled Hong Kong carrier to step down since protests began roiling the city. nyti.ms/2PIsy4f

- Wells Fargo & Co has begun an "extensive review" of the way it closes customers' accounts and the fees it charges some customers even after their accounts are supposedly closed. nyti.ms/2PKeebu (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)