September 6, 2018 / 4:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 6

2 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Republicans accused Twitter Inc of being biased against conservatives, drawing rebukes from Democrats in a congressional hearing that illustrated how partisan lines are increasingly being drawn on social media. nyti.ms/2Cp9lOj

- Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, are making by far their biggest known campaign contribution to a political group that plays right down the middle by donating $10 million to the With Honor Fund "super PAC" that supports military veterans running for Congress who vow to take a cross-party approach to governing. nyti.ms/2oLIdQ4

- Acknowledging a need to do "much more" to promote diversity, Warner Bros and its corporate siblings, HBO and Turner Broadcasting, introduced a policy aimed at increasing the number of women and people of color involved in its movies and television shows. nyti.ms/2MNcA77 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

