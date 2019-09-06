PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 6

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- World's second-biggest fashion retailer H&M said on Thursday it had stopped purchasing leather from Brazil over concerns that the country's cattle industry has contributed to the deforestation of the Amazon rainforest. nyti.ms/2HMCV0q

- Health officials in New York State said on Thursday that they are investigating a possible cause of a recent surge in severe vaping-related illnesses caused by a compound called vitamin E acetate. nyti.ms/2HNK1C3

- WeWork owner the We Company, is considering selling its shares at a more than 50 percent discount to its valuation from earlier this year, as investor skepticism rises over business model. nyti.ms/2HOUH3o (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)