PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Sept 7

- Twitter Inc said it would permanently suspend Alex Jones's account, as well as the account for Infowars. The social media company said Jones had posted messages within the previous 24 hours that violated its policies, which prohibit direct threats of violence and some forms of hate speech but allow deception or misinformation. nyti.ms/2CusRsZ

- Leslie Moonves has been talking to the board of CBS Corp about his possible departure as chief executive, including terms of a payout that would be far less than $180 million, the amount specified in his employment agreement should he leave the company. nyti.ms/2oObwBk

- Former Federal Reserve official James McAndrews is suing the Fed for blocking his plan to create a new kind of bank, saying it is putting the interests of big Wall Street banks ahead of their large customers. He asserted that Chairman Jerome Powell directed Fed staffers to withhold permission for his bank to open an account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York - a necessary precursor for the new bank to open its doors. nyti.ms/2Q7UWsR