PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 9

- Nissan Motor Co Ltd's board is set to meet on Monday as the company's top executive, Hiroto Saikawa, faces a widening crisis of confidence in his leadership. nyti.ms/2lEnoHU

- Four people were unaccounted for after a cargo vessel capsized Sunday morning in the St. Simons Sound off the coast of Brunswick, Georgia. nyti.ms/2lEJYjC

- With more travelers and fewer job seekers nationwide, the tight job market is squeezing the hospitality industry. nyti.ms/2lDH9iU