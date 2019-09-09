Company News
September 9, 2019 / 4:33 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Sept 9

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Nissan Motor Co Ltd's board is set to meet on Monday as the company's top executive, Hiroto Saikawa, faces a widening crisis of confidence in his leadership. nyti.ms/2lEnoHU

- Four people were unaccounted for after a cargo vessel capsized Sunday morning in the St. Simons Sound off the coast of Brunswick, Georgia. nyti.ms/2lEJYjC

- With more travelers and fewer job seekers nationwide, the tight job market is squeezing the hospitality industry. nyti.ms/2lDH9iU (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

