PRESS DIGEST- New York Times news - Nov 27

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the New York Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Activist investor Blackwells Capital said in a letter to Colony Capital Inc on Tuesday to remove Tom Barrack, a billionaire friend of President Donald Trump, as chief executive officer of the company. nyti.ms/35zM9Xt

- Barbara Hillary, the first black woman on record to reach the North Pole, which she did at the age of 75, and the first to reach the South Pole, at the age of 79, died on Saturday in a hospital in Far Rockaway, Queens. nyti.ms/2Op2rwE

- A powerful storm is cutting across the U.S. from Colorado to the Great Lakes, dumping snow, disrupting flights, and affecting stretches of major highways. Another threatens to bring hurricane-force winds to the West Coast. nyti.ms/2KW9P0n (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)