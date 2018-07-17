FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 9:44 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - July 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following are some stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian meat producer Cherkizovo has agreed to buy Altai Broiler, one of the largest poultry producer in Siberia. The deal value is estimated at 10 billion roubles ($160.37 million), Kommersant reports.

RBC

www.rbc.ru www.izvestia.ru

- The number of reported cases of cancer in Russia has increased by 3 percent in 2017 compared with a year earlier as the quality of diagnosis has improved. The most common type of cancer is skin cancer, the newspaper reports, citing data from Russia’s health ministry. ($1 = 62.3575 roubles) (Reporting by Margarita Popova Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
