June 14, 2018 / 11:44 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - June 14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following are some stories in Russia’s newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on changes in the presidential administration. All officials of the administration have kept their posts, the newspaper writes.

- Vitaly Vantsev, co-owner of the Vnukovo airport, the third in terms of passenger traffic in Russia, will buy a blocking stake in the airport from the state. That will help to attract investors, daily said.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Spending on healthcare in Russia stands at about 3.5 percent of GDP, compared to 7.2 percent in the European Union. About a third of the healthcare budget in Russia is spent inefficiently, according to Boston Consulting Group.

$1 = 62.4972 roubles Reporting by Margarita Popova; editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
