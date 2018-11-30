Auto & Truck Manufacturers
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Nov 30

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following are some stories in Russia’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Russian conglomerate AFK Sistema is in talks to sell its Global Petroleum Group oil and gas project in Grenada, the newspaper writes.

- State lender Gazprombank, which is under sanctions, has stopped making disclosures about loans to non-residents. About 1 trillion roubles ($15.10 billion) of loans could be granted to companies under sanctions, the daily reports. ($1 = 66.2152 roubles) (Reporting by Margarita Popova; editing by Tom Balmforth)

