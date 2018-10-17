PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Oct 17

MOSCOW, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following are some stories in Russia’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The soccer World Cup hosted by Russia had a more positive effect on the Russian economy than was earlier expected due to higher than anticipated spending by tourists, the daily reports.

- Finnish retailer Stockmann has agreed to sell its last asset in Russia, the Nevsky shopping centre, for 171 million euros to PPF Real Estate, a Czech holding, the newspaper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The Federal Antimonopoly Service has opened a case against OMK and Evraz over the pricing of rail carriage wheels. Experts note that the price for railcar wheels has doubled over the past year and will increase in 2019.

- Russian vegetable producer ECO-Kultura will invest 7.6 billion roubles ($116.40 million) in the production of pastries for export to China and other Asian countries, the newspaper reports.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru www.izvestia.ru

- The Audit Chamber, headed by former finance minister Alexei Kudrin, forecasts that gasoline prices in Russia will jump 10 percent from January 1, 2019 due to an 1.5-fold increase in fuel excise taxes.

RBC

www.rbc.ru

- The production of Essentuki mineral water will be consolidated under the control of a single company. The new structure intends to buy a plant owned by PepsiCo in the North Caucasus town of Mineralnye Vody, the daily reports, citing a source. ($1 = 65.2925 roubles)