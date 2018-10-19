FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 7:34 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Oct 19

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following are some stories in Russia’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Hackers have been increasingly targeting banks in Russia, but are recently having less success because of stepped-up security measures at banks, the newspaper writes citing the central bank. Cyber criminals are beginning to switch their focus to less protected small businesses.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- State energy holding Inter RAO wants to buy a 25 percent share in Russia’s Gas Turbines, a joint venture with General Electric, the newspaper writes. The energy holding also wants to purchase a license from GE for the production of gas turbines with a capacity of up to 200 megawatts.

RBC

www.rbc.ru

- Moscow is ready to allocate 10.5 billion roubles ($160 million) for the removal of urban waste to Russia’s northern Arkhangelsk region where an environmental technology park will be created, the newspaper writes.

- The newspaper writes that gas giant Gazprom could become a co-owner of one of its largest contractors. The firm will compete with companies owned by billionaires Arkady Rotenberg and Gennady Timchenko for contracts of 1 trillion roubles. ($1 = 65.7125 roubles) (Compiled by Margarita Popova Editing by Tom Balmforth)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
