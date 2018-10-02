PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Oct 2

MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following are some stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian bank FK Otkritie, which was bailed out by the central bank last year, is buying its brand from its former owner for 5 billion roubles ($76.68 million), the daily reports.

- Russia’s Finance Ministry has received a proposal to introduce a minimum retail price for beer. Non-governmental organisation Opora Rossii believes that this should be 75 roubles ($1.15) per litre, the newspaper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak approved the idea of ​​introducing a social norm of electricity consumption for the households. If the consumption limit is exceeded, the tariffs will increase dramatically, the newspaper said.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- The Bank of Russia predicts that Russian household debt burden will rise by 2021 close to the level last seen during the 2014 economic crisis, the newspaper reports.

RBC

www.rbc.ru

- The Russian government will establish new rules for applying changes to tax regulations to give businesses more time to adapt. ($1 = 65.2025 roubles) (Reporting by Margarita Popova Editing by Maria Kiselyova)