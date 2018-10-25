FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 7:54 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Oct 25

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following are some stories in Russia’s newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- French retailer Auchan was among the top three market leaders in Russia, but has fallen to fifth after posting lower revenue this year and losing ground to domestic retail chains Dixie and Lenta. Russia’s XS Retail Group remains the market leader, the newspaper reported.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The Levada pollster’s latest survey finds that President Vladimir Putin’s approval rating has fallen to its lowest in four years following unpopular pension reform. It currently stands at 66 percent, the pollster said.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru www.izvestia.ru

- Russia could lose up to 40 percent of its annual oil production by 2035 if it does not take measures to restore the mineral resource base of oil, the newspaper wrote. ($1 = 65.5875 roubles) (Compiled by Margarita Popova Editing by Tom Balmforth)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
