June 23, 2017 / 5:06 AM / in 2 months

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23

2 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Qatar Airways said it aims to buy a significant stake in American Airlines Group Inc - a brash attempt by the fast-growing Middle East carrier to push into the U.S. amid political upheaval back home. on.wsj.com/2s1XafN

- Mylan NV's board nominees were elected in full at the pharmaceutical company's annual meeting Thursday despite pressure from a group of institutional investors unhappy over high executive pay. on.wsj.com/2s1OoyH

- Tesla Inc said it is exploring with government officials in Shanghai the possibility of opening a facility to build electric vehicles for the Chinese market. on.wsj.com/2s1Xn2I

- The U.S. Department of Agriculture suspended imports of fresh beef from Brazil, citing recurring safety concerns. The USDA's move came after Brazil earlier Thursday suspended beef exports from five slaughterhouses to the U.S. on.wsj.com/2s1WZRN

- Samsung Electronics Co is in late-stage discussions to invest about $300 million to expand its U.S. production facilities at a factory soon to be vacated by Caterpillar Inc according to people familiar with the matter, with an announcement expected as early as next week. on.wsj.com/2s1XoUj

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

