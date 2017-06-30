FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 30
June 30, 2017 / 5:24 AM / 2 months ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 30

2 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Rite Aid Corp scrapped their $9.4 billion merger agreement, the latest in a series of high-profile deals to be derailed by antitrust enforcers. on.wsj.com/2sXN7wk

- Sycamore Partners intends to split Staples Inc into three to help fund its $6.9 billion purchase of the office-supply seller, in another sign of the challenges facing the retail industry. on.wsj.com/2sXDY6Q

- Swedish fashion retailer H&M reported quarterly operating margin that was higher than a year earlier, despite the continuing decline in same-store sales. on.wsj.com/2sXEemk

- Nike Inc's chief executive said the company is starting a pilot program to sell sneakers through Amazon.com Inc ending a long stalemate between the sportswear giant and the online retailer. on.wsj.com/2sXQG5t

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

