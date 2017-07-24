PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 24

July 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. Senate Republicans are expected to vote as early as Tuesday to begin debate on their sweeping health-care legislation—but they don't know yet what measure they will be voting on. on.wsj.com/2uO1tku

- Private equity firm KKR & Co is nearing a deal to buy WebMD Health Corp, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2gVzY2G

- Singapore-based ride-hailing firm GrabTaxi Holdings Pte expects to raise $2.5 billion a round of startup fundraising as it seeks to battle Uber Technologies Inc across the populous region, the company said. Japan's SoftBank Group Corp and Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing Technology Co will lead the current round of investment, pouring up to $2 billion into Grab. on.wsj.com/2gVTiwT

- The White House indicated U.S. President Donald Trump was likely to support legislation that would punish Russia for interfering in the 2016 election, after months of questioning assertions about Moscow's involvement. on.wsj.com/2gVSgRr

- German luxury car maker BMW AG denied it had cooperated with rivals to manipulate diesel engines for reducing nitrogen-oxide emissions, after the European Commission confirmed that Volkswagen AG asked the region's antitrust watchdogs to scrutinize decades of possible coordination efforts by the country's main auto manufacturers. on.wsj.com/2gVoTyK

- Private attorney Mike Moore is encouraging U.S. states to sue pharmaceutical companies, alleging they helped spark an addiction crisis by misrepresenting the benefits and addiction risks of opioid painkillers. Moore pressed Mississippi and Ohio to sue drugmakers and is helping them with the suits they have since filed. on.wsj.com/2gVDiLm (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)