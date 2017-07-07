PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 7

July 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is nearing a deal to buy one of the country's biggest power-transmission companies, which would cement electricity as one of the conglomerate's largest businesses. on.wsj.com/2sSFbsT

- Longtime rivals QVC and HSN Inc have agreed to merge as two retailers built around cable television adapt to a world where impulse buying and video watching is moving to smartphones. on.wsj.com/2sSJBA3

- A former engine-development manager at Audi was charged in the U.S. for his role in a wide-ranging emissions scandal at Volkswagen AG that has already led to the indictment of seven others and a $2.8 billion criminal fine for the German automaker, U.S. authorities said Thursday. on.wsj.com/2sSJEMf

- Qualcomm Inc is asking federal trade authorities to block imports of some iPhones and iPads, opening a new front in its dispute with Apple Inc and exposing both companies to further risks to their most profitable businesses. on.wsj.com/2sSZ0jB

- Mondelez International Inc's sales in the most-recent quarter took a hit from a cyberattack that wreaked havoc across Europe and the U.S. last week, the company said Thursday. on.wsj.com/2sSLMDu

- Samsung Electronics Co, riding hot demand for its components, is forecasting its second-quarter operating profit will easily be the company's highest ever, a sign the South Korean technology giant's business is thriving even after a year of political and product stumbles. on.wsj.com/2sSRDJb

- Consumer electronics startup Jawbone is shutting down. Liquidation proceedings have gotten under way, said Martin Pichinson, a co-founder of Sherwood Partners, the financial advisory firm that has been hired to liquidate the company. on.wsj.com/2sTbSX6