5 days ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - August 7
August 7, 2017 / 4:27 AM / 5 days ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - August 7

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Google's new diversity chief, Danielle Brown, criticized the contents of an employee's memo that went viral inside the company for suggesting Google has fewer female engineers because men are better suited for the job. on.wsj.com/2vvGeo5

- The US military called off a search-and-rescue mission for three Marines missing after their Osprey aircraft went down in waters off Australia's east coast, military officials said. on.wsj.com/2vvCsuT

-WeWork Companies Inc raised $500 million to expand operations in South Korea and Southeast Asia. The New York-based company, said that it also acquired Singapore co-working firm, Spacemob Pte Ltd in a separate deal. on.wsj.com/2vwbTFE

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

