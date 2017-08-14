PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 14

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Netflix Inc has recruited prolific television producer Shonda Rhimes, the creator of ABC hits such as Scandal and Grey's Anatomy, the clearest sign yet of an arms race for talent between new and old entertainment industry giants. on.wsj.com/2vADJhC

- U.S. President Donald Trump, in the wake of deadly weekend violence at a white-supremacy rally in Virginia, is facing pressure to break decisively with such nationalist groups that largely backed his campaign and presidency. on.wsj.com/2vAmrkD

- Months before Snapchat parent Snap Inc publicly disclosed slowing user growth, rival Facebook Inc already knew, due to information from a data-security app owned by the social-media company. Data from Onavo's app has been crucial to helping Facebook track rivals and scope out new product categories. on.wsj.com/2vAsG89

- Arriving in Asia, the Pentagon's top general says the focus remains on finding a diplomatic solution to the North Korea missile crisis, even as the military works up its own options. on.wsj.com/2vAAiHJ

- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd predicts its revenue will increase almost 50 percent this fiscal year on the backs of China's swelling ranks of middle-class consumers. Its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange have risen 80 percent since the beginning of the year. on.wsj.com/2vAAruL

- James Fields Jr, the 20-year-old man arrested and charged for driving a Dodge Challenger into a crowd of demonstrators in Charlottesville on Saturday and killing a 32-year-old woman, was remembered as a quiet student by a school principal and a fellow classmate, but a former teacher said he also espoused white-supremacist views. on.wsj.com/2vAjoJp