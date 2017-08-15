PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 15

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. Donald President Trump, under pressure to explicitly denounce hate groups involved in the weekend's deadly racial violence in Virginia, singled out white-nationalist groups by name for condemnation. on.wsj.com/2vDIp6p

- Pandora Media said former Sling TV Chief Executive Roger Lynch will lead the Internet-radio company as it faces an increasingly competitive landscape. on.wsj.com/2vDzCkY

- Merck & Co's Frazier, Intel Corp's Krzanich and Under Armour Inc's Plank resigned from a manufacturing-advisory council to the Trump administration in an apparent protest of the president's failure to quickly condemn the white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia. on.wsj.com/2vDTVil

- North Korea pulled back its threat to attack a United States territory, after days of trading increasingly bellicose rhetoric with President Trump, and hours after China took its toughest steps against Pyongyang to support U.N. sanctions. on.wsj.com/2vDJs6z

- Jana Partners Llc, the activist hedge fund whose investment in Whole Foods Market Inc catalyzed the natural grocer's takeover by Amazon.com Inc has taken a 2 percent stake in meal-kit maker Blue Apron Holdings Inc . on.wsj.com/2vDU59r

- Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is getting out of one of America's oldest companies: General Electric Co . Berkshire received most of the shares after the investor lent roughly $3 billion to GE in October 2008 during the depths of the financial crisis. on.wsj.com/2vDDCSn