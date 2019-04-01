PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 1

April 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Comscore Inc Chief Executive Bryan Wiener is leaving the media measurement firm after less than a year due to disagreements with the board over the execution of the company's strategy. on.wsj.com/2FEKKUa

- New York lawmakers are poised to create a congestion-pricing system in Manhattan, increase taxes on real-estate transactions in New York City and move towards a system of public campaign financing as part of a final $175.5 billion state budget deal. on.wsj.com/2uFt71a

- The final days of the historic Chicago mayor's race between two black women have turned so acrimonious that the Rev. Jesse Jackson has called for reconciliation between the two candidates the day after the election. on.wsj.com/2Uhz2Ix

- Tension is simmering between the U.S. and Ethiopian officials as investigators prepare to release, in the coming days, an interim report about the Boeing Co. 737 MAX jetliner that nose-dived after takeoff from Addis Ababa on March 10, according to people from both countries. on.wsj.com/2TM74QL