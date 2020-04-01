PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - April 1

April 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Xerox Holdings Corp is pulling the plug on its hostile bid to buy larger rival HP Inc after the coronavirus pandemic undermined the copier maker's ability to pull off the debt-laden merger. on.wsj.com/33Y6LZV

- Walmart Inc will start taking temperatures of U.S. store workers at the start of each shift and offering masks for those employees who wish to wear them, the company said Tuesday. on.wsj.com/3aygbOh

- Apple Inc said it plans to pay its hourly contract workers after some janitors at their Silicon Valley campus were told their jobs were being suspended without pay. on.wsj.com/342ucRW

- Marriott International Inc is investigating a data breach that exposed up to 5.2 million customers' personal information, at least the third cyber incident for the hotel giant in the past 18 months. on.wsj.com/2yqllh5