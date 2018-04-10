PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 10

April 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Chinese President Xi Jinping promised foreign companies greater access to China's financial and manufacturing sectors, pledging Beijing's commitment to further economic liberalization amid rising trade tensions with the U.S.(on.wsj.com/2qkOum3)

- The Justice Department has decided to allow Bayer AG's megadeal to acquire Monsanto Co, valued at more than $60 billion, after the companies pledged to sell off additional assets to secure government antitrust approval, according to people familiar with the matter.(on.wsj.com/2qly90l)

- Wynn Resorts Ltd has created a department to tackle unfair treatment in the workplace in the wake of a sexual-misconduct scandal that has raised concerns about its corporate culture and led to the exit of co-founder Steve Wynn as chief executive. (on.wsj.com/2qjUU4Y)

- Facebook Inc chief executive Mark Zuckerberg will tell lawmakers this week that his company "didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility" and will lay out steps to make it right, following revelations about the abuse of users' personal information and election interference by Russian operatives. (on.wsj.com/2qk79yp)

- FBI agents searched the office, home and hotel room of President Donald Trump's longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, on Monday, seizing records including those related to a payment to a former adult-film actress, a person familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/2qldIk3) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)