PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 10

April 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal.

- Boeing Co didn't book any commercial orders for its 737 jetliner in March, the first month without a sale of the aerospace giant's best-selling aircraft in almost seven years. on.wsj.com/2UMj7C4

- Wynn Resorts Ltd abruptly called-off discussions over a potential $7.1 billion offer for Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd on Tuesday, saying the takeover target had prematurely disclosed their talks. on.wsj.com/2UMULIp

- U.S. Federal prosecutors on Tuesday charged UK pharmaceutical company Indivior with organizing a multibillion-dollar fraud to drive up sales of Suboxone Film, an opioid-addiction treatment. on.wsj.com/2UJ8jod

- DTE Energy Co, PG&E Corp and a municipal utility in Missouri broke rules designed to protect the nation's electric system from cyber and physical attacks and were sanctioned by federal regulators, according to newly released documents and people knowledgeable about the cases. on.wsj.com/2ULP7Gu

- Johnson Publishing Co, the former owner of Ebony and Jet magazines, has filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation in Chicago on Tuesday and plans to sell its assets after 77 years in operation. on.wsj.com/2UKMqVG (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)